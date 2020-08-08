Reports | Sydney bracing to host Boxing Day Test versus India

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) trust reportedly has its eyes fixed on the Boxing Day Test against India, as the grim Covid-19 situation in Melbourne could see the December 26 fixture moving out of Victoria. As things stand, however, Perth and Adelaide are the front-runners to take over the fixture.

The annual Boxing Day Test played from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is one of the biggest festivals in Australia, but the Covid-19 situation in the state of Victoria, which is worsening by the day, has put the prospect of the Boxing Day fixture happening at the MCG in big jeopardy. On August 7, Victoria recorded 450 new cases of Covid-19 - the worst in the country - thereby taking the total number of active cases in the state alone to 7637.

But as the saying goes, one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity and thus looking to capitalize on this abnormal situation is the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) trust. Trust chairman Tony Shepherd, in a conversation with Australian news publication Sydney Morning Herald, has revealed that the SCG will do everything within its power to be ready to host the Boxing Day Test should the match be moved out of Victoria.

"We'd be very happy to host it because it's a major event and it's good for Sydney, and people like coming to Sydney, and we have the capacity to host it if that's what Cricket Australia want to do," Shepherd told smh.com.au.

Like MCG, Sydney, too, hosts a traditional Test, the New Year’s Test, which kicks off every year on January 3. With the schedule already having India playing the New Years’ Test in Sydney, taking up the Boxing Day Test might mean SCG hosting a double-header and according to Shepherd, such a situation might require the January 3 Test getting pushed by a few days, as, he believes, the curators will need six days to get the ground ready.

"It would mean they would have to delay our Test if it went for five days through to December 30," Shepherd said.

"We need a six-day period to get the oval ready. For a Test match it has to be perfect, you can't have second-grade stuff.

"That would be the issue for us - when do we start our own Test? You really do need a good six days' clear time with a bit of sun in summer to get the oval and pitch ready.

"Our Test we want to retain because it's special for us. Thousands of our country members come to Sydney for that event and stay. It's a great tradition for us."

Shepherd also opined that hosting two India-Australia Tests in Sydney will be a double-bonanza for the Indian population in the state, who might get to see the Indian side potentially for 10 days. The SCG Trust chairman said that should the double-header go ahead, it will be a ‘unique experience’.

"They (the Indian diaspora) would love both events, a double-header would be fabulous. India is one of the truly great cricket teams of the world, it would be a unique experience for all of us.

"I would never go home, I'd be at the cricket for 10 days."

Sydney taking up the Boxing Day Test is still a long shot, though, as currently, both Adelaide and Perth are the front-runners to snatch the historic Test away from the state of Victoria.