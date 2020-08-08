Four Indians in Cheteshwar Pujara’s World Test XI; Williamson picked as opener

India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, on a Cricbuzz chat show with Harsha Bhogle, picked his ‘World Test XI’ and opted for four Indians - himself, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. While the side had obvious inclusions such as Smith and Stokes, Pujara interestingly opted for Williamson to open.

Considered as one of the best brains in the sport, Cheteshwar Pujara’s presence in the Indian set-up has been a gamechanger for the country since he made his debut in 2010. With a remarkable 18 centuries to his name, Pujara has been at the forefront of India’s Test revolution alongside Virat Kohli and his calm demeanor has pulled the side of trouble on many an occasion. But earlier this week, the 32-year-old’s brain was tested in a way different way, as, in a Cricbuzz chat show with renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, the Saurashtra lad was asked to pick his ‘World Test XI’.

Unsurprisingly, Pujara named Australia’s David Warner as his side’s first opener. Like Pujara himself, Warner, too, has been a revolutionary for his country and his 24 Test tons speak volumes about how big an impact he’s had on the side. The right-hander, however, had a really interesting choice for Warner’s partner and handed that responsibility to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Despite Williamson not being an opener in Test cricket ever, the 32-year-old said that he had to make the Kiwi talisman to open to fit as many big names as possible into his side.

Pujara himself slotted in at number three, while the explosive trio of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes occupied spots 4, 5 and 6. The Saurashtra man said that he wanted to fit Joe Root, too, in the middle-order but did not have enough space for the English skipper.

New Zealand’s BJ Watling was chosen by the right-hander as his side’s wicket-keeper, while Ravichandran Ashwin clinched the lone specialist spinner’s spot. Pujara’s power-packed World XI was completed by the intimidating fast-bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada, all three of whom are ranked in the Top 8 of the ICC’s bowler’s rankings in Test cricket. Pujara did not name a skipper, but he named Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami as his side’s 12th and 13th man and said that he’d employ the former in Indian conditions and the latter away from home.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s World Test XI:

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah