ENG vs PAK | Not sure if Jofra Archer has backing of Joe Root, doubts Alec Stewart

Former English wicket-keeper Alec Stewart suspects Joe Root does not have full faith ippn Jofra Archer, after the England captain used the tearaway quick for just 5 overs on a day where bowlers ruled the roost. Stewart also further warned experts to not prematurely write off Jimmy Anderson.

The love-hate relationship between England skipper Joe Root and the country’s wonderkid Jofra Archer continued on Day 3 of the Old Trafford Test between England and Pakistan as, after being overbowled on previous tours, the tearaway quick was flabbergastingly under-bowled on a day where no less than 14 wickets fell.

With England desperate to bowl out Pakistan, who had a 107-run first innings lead in their kitty, Root puzzlingly used Archer for just 5 overs on Day 3 and the already-bizarre situation became even more strange when an injured Ben Stokes was summoned by the English skipper to do the job for the side.

On the back of these perplexing string of events, former England skipper Alec Stewart has questioned Root’s trust in Archer. Stewart felt that Root not resorting to the tearaway quick towards the end of play, when the tail-enders were batting, was particularly strange and doubted that the English skipper might have a ‘little question mark’ over Archer’s ability.

“Is the captain definitely backing Archer Because again, when the lower order was batting, especially at the close of play today, he didn’t throw the ball to Archer. Yesterday he made him wait a long long time,” Stewart was quoted as saying by Wisden.

“I think we’ve got to discover whether the captain is using Archer correctly or just has a little question mark against him, and that will also answer the question of whether Jimmy comes into the discussion as the one who misses out should they go with just the four bowlers and the fourth bowler being Stokes.”

Another English bowler who has been under the scanner is veteran James Anderson who, as his match figures of 1/97 suggest, has been particularly ineffective. Stewart, however, warned experts not to write off the ever-so-skilled Anderson off and further questioned if the right-armer has been a victim of the saliva ban. Anderson, in three games this summer, has averaged an underwhelming 41.16.

“Don’t write him (Anderson) off. He has been brilliant. He is still very very highly skilled. It’s almost an easy line when he goes a game or two without being as devastating as we’ve expected him to be.

“Also, do we think the ball has swung as much when you can’t apply the saliva? It’s just sweat or whatever it is. Has that had an effect on his lack of impact in the last couple of innings?” Stewart questioned.

Pakistan will resume Day 4 on 137/8 with a lead of 244 runs next to their name.