    Twitter reacts to Abbas’ embarrassing reaction triumphing his own hilarious ball-chase of the year

    Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas celebrates after dismissing the batsman.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:42 PM

    Pakistan Cricket may give you some adrenaline-inducing moments through their own discourse, but it has never happened that their own moment of frugality leaves too far behind. Mohammed Abbas chased the ball like a kid and after it crossed the boundary rope, his reaction triumphed it all.

    Mohammed Abbas has been at the peak of his powers with the Dukes ball in his hand and ensured the English batsmen had to work for every single run they scored in the process. While he has carried out his main job to perfection so far, Abbas found his reputation tampered a bit when his fielding effort looked like a school-going kid. And I am being modest here.

    On the second delivery of the 48th over, Shaheen Afridi bowled a full ball to Chris Wokaes on his pads and the English No.7 jammed the ball straight down the ground. After Afridi allowed the ball to slip past his fingers, Abbas ran behind the ball to collect it before it crossed the boundary.

    However, his effort was pretty poor from the word go and the Pakistani ran behind just the way he bowls. His tiredness showed particularly in the way he made a dive at the end, with the umpire already signalling a four by then. The misfield had surely embarrassed him to such an extent that he gave away a very honest and innocent reaction that would belie the funny effort a few moments ago.

