Still playing cricket only for making India comeback, reveals Amit Mishra

At the age of 37, Amit Mishra has revealed that he is still actively playing cricket in hopes of making a comeback in the Indian national team and just for IPL. The leg-spinner also admitted that it is crucial for him to stay away from negativity while still maintaining his motivation levels.

With the emergence of spin twin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, India and Virat Kohli have seldom turned their heads around to another specialist spinner, with Ravindra Jadeja being employed as the all-rounder option. However, that hasn’t prevented Amit Mishra from hoping for an Indian comeback at the age of 37.

The willy leg-spinner, who has been part and parcel of the IPL since its inception last played a game in Indian colours against England in 2017 at the Chinnaswamy where he ended up with a spell of 1/23. Since then, he hasn’t made it to the plans for a comeback into the national team. Yet before another season of IPL, he has promised that his fight is with himself to be prepared when a call from the selectors come in.

"Of course, I do! That is why I am still playing. I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL. My fight is with myself. I should always be ready and prepared when a call from the Indian team comes. That is the belief I always have. Yes, I am still hopeful of making a comeback," he told cricket.com.

However, the journey to comeback hasn’t been the easiest of ones for the Delhi spinner, who has had several hurdles on his way, including critics. Having represented India in over 50 matches, the leg-spinner has a tally of 156 wickets. His last appearance in the 50-over format came at home against New Zealand, where he was named as the Man of the Match for his five-wicket haul.

Since his last international appearance, rejection has always been on his side yet the leg-spinner admitted that he always keep motivating himself to stay away from the negativity.

"I have always tried to reflect on who is going to get the benefit if I continue to be demotivated? It will benefit my competitors. After every rejection, I have tried to work even harder on my skills," he said.

"I have always tried to stay away from the negativity, as there are very few people in life who would motivate you when you are down. Self-motivation is very important. We all are surrounded by pessimism when we don't see much success. If we try to work harder, darker thoughts generally go away."