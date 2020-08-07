Reports | BCCI and CA set to discuss swapping T20 World Cup during next ICC Board Meet

After ICC’s postponement of the T20 World Cup, reports suggest that BCCI and CA are set to discuss the possibility of ‘swapping’ T20 World Cups between them during the next ICC Board Meet. There also stands a good chance that the Women’s 50-over tournament will go ahead as per schedule.

During the next ICC Board Meet on Friday, the boards including BCCI and CA are set to discuss the possibility of swapping the two editions of T20 World Cup between them over the next two years. Times of India reported that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah along with CA's Earl Eddings and Nick Hockley are likely to come to a consensus on the future of the 2021 and 2022 edition of the tournament.

After the postponement of the 2020 edition of the tournament, the apex cricketing board has not yet made a decision on the future editions of the same tournament. It has led to widespread confusion whether India or Australia would host the 2021 edition and vice-versa. Apparently, an ICC board member, quoted by TOI said that BCCI wants to host the tournament in 2021 as it would otherwise clash with their preparation for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

"The BCCI was originally scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in 2021 and they would like to go ahead. Another reason being, hosting a T20 World Cup in 2022 and then a 50 over global event within a gap of just one year. It would be an overkill," another ICC board member said, reported TOI.

"The main agenda of the meeting is scheduling of ICC tournaments including the women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand early next year. It is expected that some decisions will be taken," an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

On the other hand, all board members are clear on the future of the Women’s ODI World Cup, in New Zealand. The eight-member tournament is likely to go ahead as per schedule, starting February 2020.

"Yes, the qualification tournament is yet to be finished and since every country's Covid situation is different, that is one headache that the ICC has. Going by health safety issues, New Zealand is one of the best performing nations globally," he said.