India to host 2021 T20 World Cup, Australia to get 2022 hosting rights

The ICC Board met for the second time in three weeks to finalise their plans for the upcoming World events and it has emerged that the ICC confirmed India as the host for the 2021 edition while Australia will have the 2022 hosting rights. Originally, the 2020 edition was postponed due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic which created a massive logistics issue for Cricket Australia. Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that India, as planned, will be the host for the 2023 50-Over World Cup.