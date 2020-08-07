India to host 2021 T20 World Cup, Australia to get 2022 hosting rights

Today at 7:55 PM
After an ICC Video conference on Friday, it was confirmed that India will have the hosting rights for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup while Australia will host the next edition in 2022. Meanwhile, it was also decided that the next 50-over Women’s World Cup has been postponed until 2022.
The ICC Board met for the second time in three weeks to finalise their plans for the upcoming World events and it has emerged that the ICC confirmed India as the host for the 2021 edition while Australia will have the 2022 hosting rights. Originally, the 2020 edition was postponed due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic which created a massive logistics issue for Cricket Australia. Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that India, as planned, will be the host for the 2023 50-Over World Cup.
There had been a conflicting scenario after the 2020 T20 World Cup had been postponed and although the ICC had announced that there would be two T20 Cups in 2021 and 2022, even the host boards were in doubt who would get which edition. Now, after ICC Business Corporation met in a virtual conference, the vital decision came through.
Although from the women’s cricketing front, there was a lot of positivity considering host New Zealand are in much better placed as far as the community transmission of the virus goes, the logistics of travel and Quarantine would have been a big issue for which it was decided that the edition will be pushed to 2022 to have sufficient time for preparation.
More to follow...
