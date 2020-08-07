Hope my experience comes in handy for RCB and Virat Kohli, states Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has stated that he hopes his experience comes in handy and of help for the Virat Kohli-led RCB side in UAE. While admitting that he can’t wait to join RCB, Finch also added that he hopes to ease some pressure off the shoulders of Virat Kohli in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Whilst bolstering one of the best top orders in the past, Royal Challengers Bangalore have never been able to crack the IPL code. Ahead of the 2020 season, the franchise decided to shake up things, with the appointment of the Kiwi coach Mike Hesson who has been influential in recruiting the Australian opener, Aaron Finch. Finch was bought for a price of Rs 4.4 crores by the franchise in an attempt to fill the void left by the Caribbean opener Chris Gayle.

Ahead of his first season with the franchise, the Australian opener stated that he hopes his experience will come in handy for the Virat Kohli-led side. The former No.1 T20I opener also admitted that he will try his level best to take some pressure off his RCB skipper in terms of run-scoring.

“I hope that my experience will come in handy, being able to help out anyone I can during the IPL. If that means I can help take some pressure off Virat then I will do everything I have to,” Finch told ANI.

“It will be my first time playing under Virat’s leadership but something I’m very excited about. Having played against him for a number of years now in international cricket and IPL I know how driven and competitive he is, that is something I’m looking forward to seeing up close,” Finch added.

Additionally, the 33-year-old from Colac couldn’t hide his excitement after joining hands with the Indian skipper and heaped praises on the team for having some of the greatest stars in T20 cricket. However, while rueing the missed opportunity of not being able to play in front of a jam-packed crowd at Chinnaswamy, Finch opined that representing the franchise still means a huge amount to him.

“I know how competitive and driven he is. I can’t wait to join up with RCB. To get the opportunity to play for a franchise that has some of the greatest players in the world is going to be fun. It would have been amazing to play in front of the home crowd at Chinnaswamy but representing the franchise in UAE will still mean a huge amount to me.”