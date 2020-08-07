England white-ball tour of India postponed until early 2021

Due to the ICC T20 World Cup postponement and the present COVID-19 situation in India, the BCCI and ECB have confirmed that England men’s white-ball tour to India will be postponed until early 2021. The tour was originally scheduled to be played in late September to early October 2020.

In what has come as a news nothing surprising, the BCCI and the ECB have taken the route of cancelling the 2020 India-England limited-overs series and decided to shift the event by a year. That would mean the IPL will now have the precedence and no international cricket series will be played during the calendar, with major players from most nations being part of the cricketing extravaganza.

"The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments. I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

“Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible,” ECB’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison added.

That would invariably mean the Indian Premier League will see the English players coming directly after the Australia series and after clearing COVID-19 tests, they will be joining their teams in the bio-bubble.