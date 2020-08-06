VIDEO | Stuart Broad’s hilarious wicket reaction leaves commentators in splits

On the third ball of the 110th over, Broad shortened his length against Pakistan No.11 and seeing the ball poking on the outside off stump line, Naseem decided to have a swing in that direction. As the ball just hit the thumb on its way to the keeper, it was an easy chance for the Englishman to bring an end to the innings. Broad, however, was preaching the rule of his own doing and was not sure whether it was out.