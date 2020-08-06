VIDEO | Stuart Broad’s hilarious wicket reaction leaves commentators in splits

Today at 9:47 PM
When it comes to innocent reactions to certain wickets, none does it better than Stuart Broad and the last dismissal typified why the pacer is one of the most loved bowlers going around. After dismissing Nassem Shah, Broad was caught by surprise and that reaction left the commentators in splits.
Stuart Broad continued to have a rollicking affair this English summer and after a short break post the Windies series, he is back doing what he does best on a regular basis. Even though Pakistan had a solid first-innings total of 326 runs on the board, Broad ensured that didn’t go out of hand with a three-wicket burst. While each wicket was better than the last, the dismissal of Naseem Shah was the finest representation of why Broad is approaching a cult status in world cricket right now.
On the third ball of the 110th over, Broad shortened his length against Pakistan No.11 and seeing the ball poking on the outside off stump line, Naseem decided to have a swing in that direction. As the ball just hit the thumb on its way to the keeper, it was an easy chance for the Englishman to bring an end to the innings. Broad, however, was preaching the rule of his own doing and was not sure whether it was out.
He had his eyes fixed on Buttler when Richard Kettleborough raised his finger to signal him Out. Broad was totally stunned by the decision and by the time he realised that it was Out, Shah had gone for a review. However, UltraEdge confirmed that even though there is daylight between bat and ball, it had, in fact, hit the gloves on the way to Buttler. The dismissal brought the end for Pakistan’s innings but it left the commentators in splits, who was being wowed by Broad’s kid-like innocence.
