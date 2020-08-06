VIDEO | Fielding side applaud in admiration after No.11 batsman scoops hat-trick ball to boundary

Club cricket never ceases to amaze and a Sussex Cricket League encounter between TBCC and Preston Nomads was witness to a remarkable moment. TBCC’s no.11 batsman played a reverse-scoop on a hat-trick ball and so good was the daredevil act that it was applauded by the fielding side.

No matter how hard international and domestic cricket try, these two levels always fall short when it comes to matching the sheer absurdity of club cricket. It was only a couple of days ago that footage emerged of a bowler taking two one-handed return-catches on either side of the umpire in the same over and Wednesday, August 5, was witness to another cockamamie moment which is so amusing that it’s worth watching over and over again.

The incident happened in the ‘August Cup’ of the Sussex Cricket League game between Three Bridges Cricket Club (TBCC) first XI and Preston Nomads first XI. With TBCC having lost wickets on back-to-back deliveries, the club’s no.11 batsman walked in to bat with him having to face the prospect of surviving a hat-trick ball. The fielding side Preston Nomads CC were pretty jolly and, to the naked eye, it looked like they, in fact, sensed and smelt a hat-trick.

But what happened on the actual delivery was so ‘out-of-syllabus’ that even the fielding side couldn’t help but break character and applaud the batsman. Searching for a hat-trick, the Preston Nomads CC bowler, a right-arm quick, steamed in and delivered an attempted yorker, but him getting the radar a bit wrong meant that the ball instead turned out to be a low full-toss.

However, astonishingly, as if he was Jos Buttler batting in the death overs of an ODI game, the No.11 batsman (yes, number eleven batsman!!!!), on hat-trick ball, pulled off a reverse-scoop and ramped the ball over the head of the keeper and the slips to the third man boundary. For a good second, none of the Preston Nomads CC players could fathom what happened but after getting back to their senses, the fielding side - including the bowler, who was looking for a hat-trick - realized the absurdity of what had just happened and ended up applauding the No.11 batsman.

This was a moment to be proud of and so, rightfully, TBCC took to Twitter to post the video and shared it with the caption, “What would your number 11 do on a Hat-Trick ball? Here’s what ours did..”

