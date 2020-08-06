Twitter reacts to Mohammed Abbas's goosebump-inducing delivery ripping apart Stokes' furniture
Last Thursday at 10:27 PM
BALL OF THE CENTURY?? Mohammad Abbas bowled a peach of a delivery that goes through Ben Stokes and topples the top of the off stump. Skipper Joe Root had a stunned look his face as the best player of the season walked off the field. Fans on Twitter showered praise on Mohammad Abbas for the same.
What a ripper
We have lost three early wickets against the new ball.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/q1IXtTZFvR#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/LZX1S7k6KP
Unbelievable scenes in Manchester
Ben Stokes' first duck for England after 50 international innings! It's that man again. Abbas!! #EngvPak— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 6, 2020
Ben Stokes vs Pakistan in Tests:— Down The Ground (@downthegroundtw) August 6, 2020
Matches: 6
Innings: 10
Runs: 169
Bat Average: 16.9
Ducks🦆: 2#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/JlYHqt2YnM
As if Ben Stokes getting out on a duck means all of a sudden, he’s a stat-padder? Those going in on him have to have a look at themselves. Fools.— Harneet Singh Sethi (@JAHANPANAHHH) August 6, 2020
Nice shot
Ben Stokes has become a proper England Top Order batsmen today.... 😉— Qasá Alom (@qasalom) August 6, 2020
Overstatement
Mohammed Abbas' delivery to dismiss Ben Stokes is the ball of the year 2020.— Dwaipayan Mukherjee (@Dwai_Doyen) August 6, 2020
Period. #ENGvPAK
BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK. BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK. BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK. BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK. BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK. BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK. BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK. BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK. BEN STOKES IS OUT FOR A DUCK.— Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) August 6, 2020
Ben Stokes be stat-padding against farmers would not have realized will face the best bowling in the world.— khadija💍 (@grotesquedija) August 6, 2020
Hang it in a frame
Ben Stokes' first duck for England after 50 international innings! It's that man again.— AQiB Majeed🇵🇰 (@Oye_AQi) August 6, 2020
Abbas!#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/ThlykLFXi3
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Ben Stokes
- Mohammad Abbas
- England Vs Pakistan
- Pakistan Vs England
- England Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.