Reports | Byju’s, Jio, Amazon frontrunner to snap up IPL sponsorship deal

After VIVO pulled out of the IPL Sponsorship deal, Byju’s, Jio, and Amazon have emerged as the front-runners to snap the deal for the 2020 edition. Vivo was paying ₹440 crores a year for the five-year sponsorship deal and may return as the main sponsor next year though there is no confirmation yet.

Considering the potential marketing value this edition of the IPL holds for everyone concerned, there is a chance that the BCCI might be able to match the VIVO deal in a short duration, but the economic impact that the IPL is going to have in this edition due to the ongoing pandemic is a big problem on the face of it. As per a Livemint report, Coca-Cola India and Byju’s are eyeing the sponsorship while Jio and Amazon have kept their cards close to their chest.

As a matter of fact, ed-tech company Byju’s, based out of Bangalore, secured funding worth $500 million from multiple investors while setting aside ₹300 crore for the sponsorship deal. The Indian team sponsor has replaced Nokia as the team sponsor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in March.

“IPL is a terrific property for brands to break out from the gloom of the pandemic. Many have already set aside money to park on IPL as a vehicle. Post COVID-19, this would be the first celebratory property in terms of sports content as Indians eagerly await to see their favourite sports stars in action," said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy specialist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, told Livemint.

Some other top media buyers said that the BCCI may not be able to command a similar amount that Vivo was paying, owing to challenging market conditions. However, the core also suggested that that e-commerce platforms may get interested in having their share of the market.

“With deep pockets, e-commerce firms such as Amazon are likely to be in the running to clinch the title sponsorship. It would be an opportune time for online firms to be visible and advertise as they also make a splash for flagship sales in October," said a senior media buyer seeking anonymity.

“They could be firms such as Jio, Amazon or digital wallet players like PhonePe. However, it would be a herculean task for the brand to execute promotional activities in a short span of one month," he added.