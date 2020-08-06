IPL 2020 | One positive case can sabotage the entire IPL, fears Ness Wadia

Ness Wadia fears that if there is a single coronavirus positive case reported during the Indian Premier League in the UAE, the entire league will come under jeopardy. In terms of sponsorship ideals, Wadia feels that sponsors would be foolish not to take part in this edition’s IPL.

The BCCI's SOPs for the Indian Premier League in the UAE clearly has rigorous testing and isolation methods during the whole edition of the tournament, but there is always a chance that it can veer towards the worst-case scenario. Especially for the fact that the hotel, unlike the England series, is not on-site and that can spell the death knell if some sort of code violation happens in between. Wadia feels that everyone needs to tread cautiously and one positive case can sabotage the entire league.

"There is much speculation going on. I think it is ridiculous. The only thing we (team owners) know is that the IPL is happening. We are very concerned about the safety of the players and all others involved. Even if there is one case, the IPL could be doomed," Wadia told PTI after the owners' meeting on Wednesday evening.

"We have to adjust and acclimatise to the (bio-secure) environment. One case could kill the IPL. Extraneous circumstances require ordinary people to do extraordinary things," he added.

Due to the recessive economic climate in India and around the world due to the pandemic, there is an inherent fear among the corporates to dish out money for the IPL. However, Wadia was quick to surge that off and stated that the upcoming edition is going to be the “most-watched IPL ever” and one would be utterly foolish not to be a part of it.

"All the sponsors are going to negotiate hard but I will change by name if it is not the most watched IPL ever. It will be the best ever IPL. You mark my words. Sponsors would be foolish not to be part of IPL this year. It would be a wrong commercial decision on their part to not be a part of the IPL. I truly believe that if I was a sponsor, I would jump right in,” Wadia added.