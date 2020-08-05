England vs Pakistan | Predictions for Day 2 of the Old Trafford Test

Was it going to be anyone else? Anyone who saw him bat today would have understood why he is rated so highly by anyone who is anyone in cricket. He has already surpassed his career average of 46.80 and his average of 57.00 in the first innings of Tests on the first day. He looks in great touch and it would be hard to imagine that he will not convert this into a big score. However, a bigger reason for 1xBet’s confidence in Azam being the top batsman for Pakistan is that the three men that follow him - Asad Shafiq, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Rizwan - don’t even average 40 in Test cricket. This seems to be as simple a pick as you can expect and the numbers from 1xBet highlight the same.