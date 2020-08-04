Twitter reacts to substitute fielder Liam Livingstone’s screaming acrobatic dive to prevent a boundary

Ahead of the third ODI, there was a lot of debate on whether Liam Livingstone would find himself a place in the playing XI ahead of the struggling James Vince. However, the English management decided to go with the tried and tested lineup, dropping Livingstone to the bench. While the 27-year-old was a mere spectator in the first innings, in the second half of the game he replaced skipper Eoin Morgan in the field.