Twitter reacts to substitute fielder Liam Livingstone’s screaming acrobatic dive to prevent a boundary

England’s fielding has stepped up a notch since the appointment of Paul Collingwood as the coach but one particular stop that stood out in the third ODI was Liam Livingstone’s screaming dive. Not only did the substitute fielder prevent a boundary but also saved a crucial two runs for his side.
Ahead of the third ODI, there was a lot of debate on whether Liam Livingstone would find himself a place in the playing XI ahead of the struggling James Vince. However, the English management decided to go with the tried and tested lineup, dropping Livingstone to the bench. While the 27-year-old was a mere spectator in the first innings, in the second half of the game he replaced skipper Eoin Morgan in the field.
In the 38th over of the innings, a struggling Moeen Ali delivered another of his long-hop only for the Irish skipper Balbirnie to smoke the ball to the deep midwicket boundary. The ball was pretty much set in stone to cross the boundary and add four additional runs to Ireland’s score tally. However, in the most dramatic fashion, a running Livingstone put on a screaming dive to pull the ball back for just a couple of runs.
A combination of an aerobatic effort combined with the exuberant chase ensured that he kept the set Irish batsmen for just a couple of runs, in what could have been and would have been another boundary.
August 4, 2020
Field like your life depended on it!— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) August 4, 2020
#ENGvIRe
Liam Livingstone just threw back the ball from hell to save a boundary.#ENGvsIRE pic.twitter.com/ykgVERdfYP— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) August 4, 2020
Wow! Liam Livingstone, that was amazing. Give the lad a game before the summer's out. He deserves one... #ENGvIRE— Jonny (@Leathernwillow) August 4, 2020
yesssss Liam Livingstone!!! that was sensational on the boundary!!!!!! #ENGvIRE @lancscricket @liaml4893 @englandcricket— Michael 🌹 (@Lanky_Mike) August 4, 2020
Great effort from Liam Livingstone— Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) August 4, 2020
Fielding Liam Livingstone #ENGvIRE— Tux (@tux1234) August 4, 2020
Love that fielding from Liam Livingstone— Ash Goldsmith (@AshRCC) August 4, 2020
