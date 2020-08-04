 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to substitute fielder Liam Livingstone’s screaming acrobatic dive to prevent a boundary

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Liam Livingstone just saved the ball from hell!

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to substitute fielder Liam Livingstone’s screaming acrobatic dive to prevent a boundary

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:21 AM

    England’s fielding has stepped up a notch since the appointment of Paul Collingwood as the coach but one particular stop that stood out in the third ODI was Liam Livingstone’s screaming dive. Not only did the substitute fielder prevent a boundary but also saved a crucial two runs for his side.

    Ahead of the third ODI, there was a lot of debate on whether Liam Livingstone would find himself a place in the playing XI ahead of the struggling James Vince. However, the English management decided to go with the tried and tested lineup, dropping Livingstone to the bench. While the 27-year-old was a mere spectator in the first innings, in the second half of the game he replaced skipper Eoin Morgan in the field.

    In the 38th over of the innings, a struggling Moeen Ali delivered another of his long-hop only for the Irish skipper Balbirnie to smoke the ball to the deep midwicket boundary. The ball was pretty much set in stone to cross the boundary and add four additional runs to Ireland’s score tally. However, in the most dramatic fashion, a running Livingstone put on a screaming dive to pull the ball back for just a couple of runs.

    A combination of an aerobatic effort combined with the exuberant chase ensured that he kept the set Irish batsmen for just a couple of runs, in what could have been and would have been another boundary.

    What was that?? A bird or a plane?

    Brilliant effort boy!!

    Yes! Damn freaking true...

    That just made everyone to spell 'AAAAWWWEEE'

    All the synonyms of the GREAT can be used to describe this effort.

    Evryone loved it in fact!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down