Twitter reacts to rain breaks leading to English players engaging in header challenge
Today at 11:21 PM
What a day for Pakistan as their batsmen Shan Masood and Babar Azam gave an impressive start to their tour. But the rain kept interrupting the game and eventually, it got stopped due to bad light. However, the English players made most out of the rain breaks by scoring an insane headed goal.
Team-work
WHAT. A. GOAL! 🥅⚽— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2020
Talk about team work! 👏👏👏@MAWood33 with the vital header after a series of passes Barcelona would be proud of! 😄
Well done, @englandcricket 👍 pic.twitter.com/slTTrvHdxo
That was amazing
How good was that.There was a display of both cricket and football. #ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK #Cricket #football @englandcricket #goals https://t.co/3zztL2qWly— Athul Pradeep🇦🇺 (@athulpradeep49) August 5, 2020
This tweet is for Sky Sports
I don’t want to watch old cricket matches during rain delay. I want to watch England players trying to head a football into a bin 😂 #ENGvPAK— Katie Mitchell (@kjmitchell04) August 5, 2020
When the rain delays precedings you play football!!— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) August 5, 2020
GET IN!! #ENGvPAK #Football pic.twitter.com/u0mP46L8hO
England have been terrible since lunch so thank goodness for the rain break #ENGvPAK— Stopwatch Man 🏳️🌈 (@gadget80) August 5, 2020
Can't agree more
On a positive note ... @babarazam258 is certainly one of the best Test players in the World ... love the way he plays ... #ENGvPAK— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 5, 2020
“There is nothing better than a Babar Azam cover drive..” apt by Nasser Hussain— Mhd Dilawar Srk (@Dilawarathani) August 5, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Babar Azam
- James Anderson
- Jofra Archer
- Stuart Broad
- England Vs West Indies
- England Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
About You