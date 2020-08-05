Twitter reacts to overconfident Azhar Ali pulling off a Kohli to embarrass himself on review

 user tracker image
    There is something about overseas captains when it comes to reviews. Virat Kohli, Dimuth Karunaratne, Shakib Al Hasan and now, Azhar Ali. The Pakistan skipper took an overconfident review almost as soon as the umpire’s finger was raised, but the replay proved the calamity that Ali had created.

    After Shan Masood showed every single person watching the game what it takes to batting in England in the first session of a Test match, with measured batting and careful execution of leaving the ball, it took one great ball from Jofra Archer to get rid of Abid Ali at the other end, which was soon followed by a duck beginning for Azhar Ali.

    On the first delivery of the 19th over, bowled by the Pakistan tormentor Chris Wokaes, the ball angled into the Pakistani skipper. The ball actually seamed back from the good length and the error in judgement resulted in Ali falling far across with the bat behind his pad. When the ball struck his pad, Wokaes was quick to appeal and the umpire didn’t waste a second to call that OUT. 

    However, Ali was having none of it and even before the umpire could raise the finger with full glory, the Pakistani had gone for a review, with so much confidence that it almost belied belief. The replay, however, was completely on the other side of the spectrum. 

    The ball-tracking showed that it crashed into middle and off with three reds flashing on the screen. The review was so horrible that Ali had embarrassment written all over his face and quietly walked back to the pavilion, with their modern-day superstar Babar Azam making his way back to the crease.

    Here is how people reacted on the incident:

    Horrible review

    What a waste of a review

    Azhar Ali missed his century by 100 runs

    Azhar Ali's poor form continues

    This is hilarious

    LoL

