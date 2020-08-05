Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer's rip-snorting delivery taking Abid Ali's stumps for a walk
Today at 6:05 PM
Archer gave England their first breakthrough in the first session of the opening day in the Manchester Test. Jofra Archer castled Abid Ali for 16 with an absolute ripper. Cricket fans on twitter went berserk after watching Archer's beautiful delivery to Abid and reacted on the same.
An absolute jaffa from Jofra
An absolute beauty from @JofraArcher! 🔥— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2020
Live Clips: https://t.co/z8nFZ1IrGF#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/7ZVcO6Z5xJ
Perfect setup
Jofra Archer's last three balls to Abid Ali— bet365 (@bet365) August 5, 2020
- Surprise short ball that he had to avoid suddenly
- Another short ball he comfortably ducked out of
- A full ball that nipped back and crashed into his middle stump
Perfect setup.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/vPBzwUXAAr
Beautiful delivery
#ENGvPAK commentators curse for abid ali ... jofra archers beautiful delivery— Muhammad Ahmad (@506_Ahmad_daood) August 5, 2020
Absolutely
Jofra Archer is a magician. What a beautiful set up and what a super amazing delivery to dismiss Abid Ali!#ENGvPAK— Waleed Nazir Latoo (@waleed_latoo) August 5, 2020
I could watch Jofra Archer bowl all day— Laurence Morter (@lol3000) August 5, 2020
First He pushed Him Back on back Foot with his deadly bouncer's. & then. a fuller one.🤝🏻— AoUN MeHDi🇵🇰 (@SyedAounMehdi) August 5, 2020
Wonderful From Jofra archer.✊🏻#ENGvPAK https://t.co/ycZVunZVSD
It was a peach from Archer
Watching @JofraArcher bowl is a treat. His raw pace plays with the batsmen's minds & unsettles them.— Socially Isolated (@Umar_Khan10) August 5, 2020
Reminds me of the Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee & Shane Bond era. Those guys would scare batsmen into submission through sheer pace.
Jofra Archer just start challenging Babar Azam, BTW! Not a bad combo😉#ENGvPAK— H A B I B™ (@HabibThoughts) August 5, 2020
