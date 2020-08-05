 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer's rip-snorting delivery taking Abid Ali's stumps for a walk

    Jofra Archer's absolute pearl dismissed Abid Ali

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:05 PM

    Archer gave England their first breakthrough in the first session of the opening day in the Manchester Test. Jofra Archer castled Abid Ali for 16 with an absolute ripper. Cricket fans on twitter went berserk after watching Archer's beautiful delivery to Abid and reacted on the same.

    An absolute jaffa from Jofra

    Perfect setup

    Beautiful delivery

    Absolutely

    It was a peach from Archer

