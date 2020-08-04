Twitter reacts to Ireland’s 2011 World Cup deja vu win over England

Today at 2:57 AM
History often tends to repeat itself and when a total of 328 popped up, none could take their minds and thoughts away from the 2011 World Cup encounter between England and Ireland. Channelling the same positivity, on the back of Stirling-Balbirnie’s partnership, Ireland nicked away a vital win.
LOOK AT BAIRSTOW! :D :D :D
August 4, 2020
Total class from Irish top-order.
That was a really impressive run chase from Ireland. Poor fielding from England and a collapse with the bat left them well under par, but credit to Ireland and Stirling for a massive win— Tolga Akdeniz (@ParkTheBus_tka) August 4, 2020
Stirling & Andy stars of the final ODI🔥
What a win from @Irelandcricket total dominance from Paul Stirling and Andy 🔥🔥.— Shivaji Atluri💙💙 (@shivaji_atluri) August 4, 2020
329 and chasing against England , your team's lucky charm #ENGvIRE #Ireland
Cricket is never boring with this kinda entertainers! 🔥
Brilliant win for Ireland. Who said cricket is boring 😬 #ENGvIRE— caoimhín (@OkeyDoke90) August 4, 2020
Great win for Ireland tonight, if not quite in the Derbyshire category.— Hector Chicken (@Hector_Chicken) August 4, 2020
Fair play Ireland... well done. a GREAT win beating us on a good score in our own back yard.— Bat & Trap (@Bat_n_Trap) August 4, 2020
As an English fella living in Kilkenny I will have to keep my head down and my lip buttoned #ENGvIRE
Great to watch some young talents from Ireland.
Some win!!!! Tector is some talent, Jonny Bairstow a quiet boy behind the stumps tonight!! #ENGvIRE— Eamonn Sheehy (@eamonns5) August 4, 2020
Hahahaha! That's ridiculous scene!
Jonny Bairstow so desperate to review the LBW shout that he was not worried about the run out chance.. 😅#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/6HydfOaN44— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) August 4, 2020
Oh! That sounds great.
My heart is breaking but then it's lifted by Irelands win.— Frank Whelan (@frankiwhelan) August 4, 2020
You can't win em all
Cleanly done it.
A great run-chase by Ireland this...— Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) August 4, 2020
Stirling if stays consistent is as dangerous as any destructive openers around the world. Crucial win too, considering the Super League situation...#ENGvIRE
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Paul Stirling
- David Willey
- Andy Balbirine
- Eoin Morgan
- Curtis Campher
- Ireland Tour Of England 2020
- England Cricket Team
- Ireland Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.