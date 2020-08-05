Sourav Ganguly’s contributions to women's cricket is remarkable, feels Harmanpreet Kaur

Today at 5:59 PM
Harmanpreet Kaur has stated that Sourav Ganguly is doing a remarkable job for women’s cricket and she looks forward to playing the Women’s T20 Challenge in the Emirates. She has also hoped that a set of national selectors for the women's team are in place in due course of time.
After the cancellation of the tri-series against England and South Africa women, Indian women left with no choice than being frustrated for their existence but there has been a new ray of life as the BCCI announced the plan for the Women’s T20 Challenge along with two more international series in October. The sentiment has clearly been transformed with a renewed energy as Harmanpreet Kaur heaped praise on Sourav Ganguly.
“I'm excited about the tournament because this is the first time we'll be playing in Dubai. I had questions like how the wickets were there. As a batter, we need to think about these things. We need to play on our strengths, because if you don't play to your strengths, then your natural game doesn't come out. I hope that we grab this opportunity. I hope we get to entertain everybody. Sourav sir is considering every opportunity for us and whatever he is doing for women's cricket is remarkable,” Kaur told ToI.
Since January this year, there is no selection panel in place for the women's team after the five-member Hemlata Kala-led panel officially finished its term. The quadrangular series featuring India A, India B, Thailand and Bangladesh in Patna was the last for the panel and there has been no clarity when the next panel will be appointed. The Indian women’s team T20 skipper added that the selection committee should be appointed soon.
"While it is important to have selectors, I hope we will have them in due course of time. I feel the women's game has grown tremendously over the last few years and we showed great character and resilience to reach the final. It has only motivated us to go one better next time,” Kaur added.
“I hope that we grab the opportunity that we get and we are equally excited for the women’s IPL (Challenge) like the men’s IPL. I hope we play good cricket in the four games that we will get and entertain everybody. The WBBL has always been a premier domestic competition worldwide, and I will definitely miss not being part of it,” she added during a webinar, reported Hindustan Times.
