Sourav Ganguly’s contributions to women's cricket is remarkable, feels Harmanpreet Kaur

“I'm excited about the tournament because this is the first time we'll be playing in Dubai. I had questions like how the wickets were there. As a batter, we need to think about these things. We need to play on our strengths, because if you don't play to your strengths, then your natural game doesn't come out. I hope that we grab this opportunity. I hope we get to entertain everybody. Sourav sir is considering every opportunity for us and whatever he is doing for women's cricket is remarkable,” Kaur told ToI.