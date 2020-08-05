Reports | Sanjay Manjrekar snubbed as BCCI approach commentators for IPL 2020

A report has claimed that the BCCI has tried to get in touch with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik and Harsha Bhogle to check on their availability for the 2020 edition of the IPL. However, the board has decided to overlook Sanjay Manjrekar, who was not sent the mail.

Mumbai Mirror published a report claiming that the BCCI had sent a mail to Gavaskar, Sivaramakrishnan, Kartik and Bhogle apart from overseas analysts to confirm their place in the IPL that is set to be played in the Middle East. The board though decided to leave Manjrekar’s name off the list which could be seen as the final nail in his role as an analyst for the BCCI.

Manjrekar had faced a lot of criticism last year when he called Ravindra Jadeja a “bits-and-pieces” player and then told Bhogle that he had not played “a fair bit of the game.” Even though the former Indian player apologized for both comments, it did not go down well with the BCCI who left him off the panel. Furthermore, the former cricketer sent out a mail to the BCCI asking the board to reinstate him and that he would ‘stick to the guidelines’ that the board have in place.

“Respected members of the Apex Council, hope you all keeping well. You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator,” read the email that Manjrekar had sent, reported TOI.

“With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon. I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time may be there was not enough clarity on this issue. Thanks very much, Regards.”

Now it appears that the BCCI have made their mind up about Manjrekar’s near future but the final decision will be in the hands of Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.