IPL 2020 | Teams want three-day quarantine instead of six and contact-less food delivery amidst other requests

Following BCCI’s SOP regarding IPL, reports have suggested that the teams want a three-day quarantine period instead of the six mentioned alongside contact-less food delivery. It also added that they are seeking permission from the BCCI to include recreational activities under medical guidance.

BCCI’s SOP for the two-month-long extravagant Indian Premier League has several restrictions in line with the medical safety of both the players and the support staff. However, while agreeing with most of the things stated in the SOP, the franchises have made a number of different requests to the BCCI.

As reported by TOI, the franchises want a three-day quarantine period after landing in the Middle East instead of a six-day one mentioned in the SOP. Some franchises as per the reports add that it would give them extra days of practice, given that they would be landing in the country just before the tournament.

"...Subject to the advice of medical professionals, can we consider allowing players to practice by staying in the bubble, with three days of quarantining instead of six days?" read one of the points in a note from the franchises, which will be discussed in the meeting, reported TOI.

Additionally, the teams have also sought the permission of the apex cricketing board in the country to organise team and family dinners with ‘adequate’ advanced notice. One of the other main pleas from the franchises is to allow contact-less food delivery for the players and the staff. Another request from the teams is for the board to allow them to arrive post-August 15 and not 20 as mentioned, in order to give them enough time to practise.

"Can teams be allowed to arrive anytime post August 15, instead of August 20 as mentioned, to accommodate the quarantine period and still have enough time for practice and preparations of players? Can the IPL also consider allowing food orders from designated delivery outlets using contact-less deliveries to the hotel?

“Currently the SOP suggests that they cannot interact with the squad, unless they are a part of the bubble. Owners will not be able to spend three months in a bubble. Therefore, are there any specific protocol-based medical advice which can be considered for infrequent interactions with owners and families?" it added.

Another aspect that has irked the franchises is the pressure of being in the bubble over 80 days. It has led to the franchise adding in their note to allow its players to be given permission to involve themselves in recreational activities, such as golf. The note also added the franchise wanting the BCCI to allow the players to visit specific restaurants and pre-determined places with advice from medical professionals.

"One big area of concern is the well-being of the players as they stay in a bubble for 80+ days. The pressures of competitive sport do not make it any easier. We understand protocol and bubble strategy from the England versus West Indies series included activities such as golf, visits to specific restaurants and visits to some pre-determined places. Can IPL consider this with advice of medical professionals?" the note read.