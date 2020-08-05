Hiding your emotions is the most crucial part in captaincy, states Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s stock as a captain has valued multifold since he became Mumbai Indians skipper and the opener believes that hiding one’s emotion is the most crucial part in a captain’s success. He also stated his theory that a captain is the least important member of any cricket team.

Since taking over the captaincy from Ricky Ponting, Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians have grown in stature. From being a club with zero IPL trophies to their name, the 33-year-old’s innovative yet efficient captaincy took them to four IPL titles, the most in IPL history. Revealing a page from his secret, the Mumbai Indians’ opener stated that hiding one’s emotion is the most crucial part in captaincy. Rohit’s zen-like presence on the field has helped the franchise grow as a team, which has some flamboyant and extravagant cricketers.

"Not showing anger is not a conscious effort. That's a natural instinct that you have and you don't try and be someone that you are not. Try and be yourself all the time. You do get angry, lose temper at times but it's important not to show it to your teammates. Hiding your emotions is the most crucial part," Rohit told PTI.

After a forced-seven month break, the Indian vice-captain also opened up about a theory that he believes in as a captain. He revealed that the captain becomes the least important person in the scheme of things, with the onus on the team. This comes in after Suresh Raina compared the Mumbai Indians skipper to his CSK counterpart MS Dhoni.

"I believe in a theory that when you are captain, you are the least important person. Others become more important in the larger scheme of things. It works differently for different leaders but as far as I am concerned, this theory works for me," Rohit added.

The opener also revealed that this is the longest time in his career that he has gone without holding a bat. Ahead of the IPL, however, he believes that his body will be completely fine to compete in the tournament. The four-time IPL winning skipper also added that the planning changes on the go in such tournaments, owing to the stark change in conditions everyday.

"It's the longest gap that I have ever had in my career without holding a bat. It will be a bit challenging. Unless I play, I will not know where I am and how I feel but body is completely fine. I feel physically more strong than ever because of the last four months," Rohit said.

"...Your planning changes a lot. Pitches in Dubai are a bit on the slower side. The pitches are not so different from India but yes overhead conditions will be a big factor as you are not always used to playing in 40 degrees which can be a bit of a challenge," he explained.