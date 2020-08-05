ENG vs PAK | TV umpire to call front-foot no-balls during the series
In a tweet on Wednesday, the ICC confirmed that TV umpire would be given the additional responsibility of calling front-foot no-balls in real-time during England’s series against Pakistan. The technology previously employed in the limited-overs would now be used for the first time in Tests.
For the first time in the history of Test cricket, front-foot no-balls would be called by the TV umpire, starting with England’s series against Pakistan on Wednesday. The technology previously employed in limited-overs cricket, having been trialled in India’s home series against West Indies and later in the Women’s T20 World Cup Down Under would make its debut in the longest format on Wednesday.
The last time England played at home, there were several no-balls that went uncalled for from both sides of players, England and West Indies. In an attempt to prevent the barrage of decisions favouring the bowlers, ICC has taken the extra step to ensure that the decisions are taken right and in real-time. Under this system, the onus is on the TV umpire to step up and give the decision as the bowler has completed his follow-through.
"Front foot no ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams. Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket," ICC tweeted on Wednesday.
Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket.#ENGvPAK | #WTC pic.twitter.com/63XOaP8OER— ICC (@ICC) August 5, 2020
