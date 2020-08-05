Don’t regret my decision of not playing in IPL 2020, affirms Mitchell Starc

Today at 3:32 PM
Talking about his decision of opting out of participation in IPL 2020, Mitchell Starc has admitted that he doesn’t regret his decision of missing IPL action and wouldn’t change it. However, he did reveal that he might change his decision next year if he feels the urge to take part in IPL.
Having made his debut in 2014 edition of the competition for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc struck an immediate chord with the Indian fans with his in-swinging yorkers. However, the fun lasted only two years, as the left-arm pacer’s stint with Kolkata Knight Riders was over before it started due to an injury.
Since then, the pacer has not put himself in the tournament's auctions list with reports suggesting that the Australian quick could put himself available as a replacement. Quashing all those reports and affirming his decision of not playing in IPL 2020, Mitchell Starc has admitted that he doesn’t regret his decision. The IPL was initially set to be played in March, which promoted the left-arm seamer to opt-out of the tournament, owing to T20 World Cup Down Under.
“I know hindsight is a wonderful thing and now the IPL is on at a different time but no, I wouldn’t change it,” the 30-year old left-arm pacer said.
Starc, who finished as Australia’s leading wicket-taker last year with the white-ball, added that a decision about his availability for the 2021 edition would be taken later. However, at the moment, the pacer affirmed that he is very much ‘comfortable’ with his decision.
“I’m happy to spend that time when the blokes are at the IPL in September I’ll be getting ready for summer. The IPL will be around next year and if I feel the urge or people want me around I’ll definitely consider it, but as of this year I’m very comfortable with the decisions I’ve made,”
