VIDEO | Devastating inswinger KO’s Burnham as grounded batsman watches two stumps fly

There are good yorkers, there are good inswingers, there are good inswinging yorkers and then there’s the unplayable, ridiculous, devastating inswinging-yorker that Matt Fisher bowled on Monday. So good was the delivery that it floored the batsman and made him witness his own stumps flying.

The term ‘yorker’ is often misused by the commentators. Half-volleys which batsmen fail to punish are sometimes labelled ‘yorkers’ by commentators, so are low full-tosses which come towards batsmen at an awkward angle. But on Monday, on Day 3 of the Bob Willis Trophy clash between Yorkshire and Durham, there was no mislabelling, for Matt Fisher bowled the picture-perfect inswinging yorker.

With Durham 221/3 in their second innings, having a 125-run-lead in their hands, Yorkshire skipper summoned his main man Matt Fisher to get his side back into the game and the spearhead delivered instantly, removing centurion Alex Lees in the 91st over. But it was what Fisher did three overs later that has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Bowling to new batsman Jack Burnham, right-armer Fisher, who had just one wicket to his name in the innings, bowled a vicious, death-dealing, toe-crushing inswinging yorker that swung all the way from sixth-stump into the right-handed batsman’s leg-stump. Burnham, who simply did not see the delivery coming, was completely caught off-guard, to the extent that the full nature of the ball, which swung a mile and almost struck his toes, left him floored.

But as if this wasn’t enough embarrassment already, the batsman, whose lips was kissing the pitch with him facing the direction of the wicket-keeper, then witnessed not one, but two stumps do a cartwheel. Dejected and defeated, Burnham then picked himself up and walked back to the pavilion dejected without looking back, almost as if to suggest that there was nothing he could have done about the delivery. Certainly a contender for the best moment of the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy.

