Twitter reacts to Lorcan ‘Dhoni’ Tucker’s amazing flick to send Rashid packing

At 213/7, England were hobbling and stumbling en-route in the pursuit of scoring above 300 in the third ODI. However, as happened in the second ODI, all-rounder David Willey was once again amongst the scoring chart, as he scored a 42-ball 51, consisting of three boundaries and three sixes. But that was only a half-done, as England still needed a warrior-like innings from their tail-enders to get them past the 300-run mark, with the hosts still 11 runs short of the target.