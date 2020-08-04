 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Lorcan ‘Dhoni’ Tucker’s amazing flick to send Rashid packing

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Brilliant piece of work from Lorcan Tucker.

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Lorcan ‘Dhoni’ Tucker’s amazing flick to send Rashid packing

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:31 PM

    With five overs remaining in the innings, Adil Rashid and Tom Curran were just ready to launch a late assault to take England over the 300-run mark. However, they were halted by the brilliance of the 23-year-old keeper Lorcan Tucker who’s stunning flick sent Adil Rashid packing.

    At 213/7, England were hobbling and stumbling en-route in the pursuit of scoring above 300 in the third ODI. However, as happened in the second ODI, all-rounder David Willey was once again amongst the scoring chart, as he scored a 42-ball 51, consisting of three boundaries and three sixes. But that was only a half-done, as England still needed a warrior-like innings from their tail-enders to get them past the 300-run mark, with the hosts still 11 runs short of the target.

    In the 45th over just as Adil Rashid was about to unleash an assault, he was sent back to the dressing room by an amazing piece of glovework behind the stumps. After getting an inside-edge, Tom Curran jogged past the bowler for a quick single. Despite Rashid having the advantage, Ireland and Lorcan Tucker had other plans in place for the leg-spinner who was still miles short of his crease when the wicketkeeper pulled off a sublime piece of glovework.

    The 23-year-old, who was left on the ground by the ball staying low flicked a throw straight at the stumps in an acrobatic fashion to catch the leg-spinner short of his crease. Whilst still in his early days, Tucker’s efforts echoed and synchronized itself with some of MS Dhoni’s amazing glovework during his illustrious career. In short, a job well done and a dismissal that he will remember for a long time.

    Good job behind the stumps! 

    Poor running from Adil Rashid! :|

    Not quick enough to reach out there!

    Tucker was very quick to react on it.

    Absolutely brilliant!

    England could do it with an ease!

    Decent numbers on board! 😅

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down