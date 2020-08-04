 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Gareth Delany’s dramatic ‘ABD’ shuffle exposing his leg pole

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    David Willey strikes again for England!

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Gareth Delany’s dramatic ‘ABD’ shuffle exposing his leg pole

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:57 PM

    Yet again, Ireland’s batting shambles was exposed in terrible fashion when opener Gareth Delany shuffled a long way away from the leg-stump exposing his leg pole only for David Willey to hit the target. At 50-1, Ireland were batting positively before the brain-fade moment from the opener.

    Paul Stirling decided enough was enough as he came out all guns blazing against the dominant English bowling attack, who have left Ireland struggling early in the past. Both David Willey and Saqib Mahmood were attacked left right and centre by the opener, who put on an attacking start, scoring a run ball 40 with Gareth Delany defending at the other end.

    However, his defence lasted only nine overs before the 23-year-old decided to channel his inner ‘AB de Villiers’ shuffling across to his off-stump to smash the ball into the leg-side.

    As it turned out, David Willey had the last laugh as the all-rounder just had to hit the stump after the opener’s dramatic shuffle left his leg pole exposed. ‘You miss, I hit,’ as Willey got it bang-on target dismissing the opener for a 21-ball 12. England were up and running in their pursuit of dismissing the Irish batsmen for a quick drive back to home following a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

    So easy for David Willey here!

    Sabse badiya batting tha eh!🤒

    Willey is a gift to watch! 

    Obviously!

    Hahaha! Definetly mannnn...

    Hope he gets few more by the end of the match!

    Haha!!! YYYYEEESSSS.

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down