Twitter reacts to Gareth Delany’s dramatic ‘ABD’ shuffle exposing his leg pole

Yet again, Ireland’s batting shambles was exposed in terrible fashion when opener Gareth Delany shuffled a long way away from the leg-stump exposing his leg pole only for David Willey to hit the target. At 50-1, Ireland were batting positively before the brain-fade moment from the opener.

Paul Stirling decided enough was enough as he came out all guns blazing against the dominant English bowling attack, who have left Ireland struggling early in the past. Both David Willey and Saqib Mahmood were attacked left right and centre by the opener, who put on an attacking start, scoring a run ball 40 with Gareth Delany defending at the other end.

However, his defence lasted only nine overs before the 23-year-old decided to channel his inner ‘AB de Villiers’ shuffling across to his off-stump to smash the ball into the leg-side.

As it turned out, David Willey had the last laugh as the all-rounder just had to hit the stump after the opener’s dramatic shuffle left his leg pole exposed. ‘You miss, I hit,’ as Willey got it bang-on target dismissing the opener for a 21-ball 12. England were up and running in their pursuit of dismissing the Irish batsmen for a quick drive back to home following a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

So easy for David Willey here!

Sabse badiya batting tha eh!🤒

Very casual shot



Walking across too much and paid for it

🤒🤒 — kamal Kishor parihar (@kaluparihar1) August 4, 2020

Willey is a gift to watch!

David Willey breaks the 50 Runs Opening Partnership.

👆G. Delaney

🇮🇪 50/1

Needs 279 more Runs to Win#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/rqP7zHkBVC — Axel Blaze (@axelblazelove) August 4, 2020

Obviously!

David Willey man of the series?? — Rao Devendra Singh 🇮🇳 (@kr_raodevendra) August 4, 2020

Hahaha! Definetly mannnn...

If David Willey isn't the player of this series then something very strange is about to happen in Southampton #ENGvIRE — Rhys Knott (@buck_mitchell) August 4, 2020

Hope he gets few more by the end of the match!

Haha!!! YYYYEEESSSS.

David Willey - player of the series!! Even if he gets 0 wickets this innings 🏏 #ENGvIRE — Mr S Clark (@SDC_PE) August 4, 2020