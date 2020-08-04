Twitter reacts to Eoin Morgan’s classy century bailing England out of Irish trouble

Today at 8:48 PM
After England were reduced to 14/2, the onus was on Eoin Morgan to resurrect the sinking ship in the ongoing 3rd ODI against Ireland and he did it in style, with a 78-ball century. The English skipper not only broke the bowler’s confidence but also took the fielders for a ride to fetch the ball.
That just went intothe sky and landed! BOOOOM
August 4, 2020
One of the best!
Is this Morgs best shot of the day?— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 4, 2020
The skipper has reached his half-century 👏
Live clips: https://t.co/gkI4Kl3Oie pic.twitter.com/wIIMl5aAtY
Great player he is!
A tricky start to our innings.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 4, 2020
This shot from the skipper was a beauty 😍
Live clips: https://t.co/gkI4Kl3Oie pic.twitter.com/7f3hSkdzga
Had lot of opportunity to score double ton!
Eoin Morgan Departs For 106(84)— Guru Charan (@GuruRCMSD) August 4, 2020
Couldn't Make It Big Score But Very Good Innings 🙌👌👍#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/9Z9sR0Jzsz
Hahaha!
Seeing Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton hit it all parts of the ground @KKRiders fans be like: pic.twitter.com/9W8dQniDdd— Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) August 4, 2020
Brilliant knock from Captain.
Eoin Morgan? Captaining England? Against Ireland? Getting a century? pic.twitter.com/tOvHwdXjLg— Tomás Pádraig☘️ (@b33tl3bum) August 4, 2020
Hundred for Captain Eoin Morgan. 24 overs left. Can we see big inning from English World Cup winning captain?? #ENGvIRE— Niraj Khatri🏏❤️ (@NirajK07Cricket) August 4, 2020
✔️ Most ODI runs for England— LUKE 1977 (@LukeRoper) August 4, 2020
✔️ Most ODI 50s for England
✔️ Most ODI 4s for England
✔️ Most ODI 6s for England
🌟 Eoin Morgan is pretty good#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/iF1nCgUnuD
He missed it.
Eoin Morgan Missed The Chance to beat Rohit Sharma's Record Highest Score In Odi 264— BeingChinu (@BeingChinu1) August 4, 2020
Yeah! Take a bow Eoin Morgan
Congratulations to Eoin Morgan becoming the first Irishman scoring a century for England vs Ireland 🏏 #ENGvIRE— James (@Surreycricfan) August 4, 2020
