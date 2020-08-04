 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Eoin Morgan’s classy century bailing England out of Irish trouble

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:48 PM

    After England were reduced to 14/2, the onus was on Eoin Morgan to resurrect the sinking ship in the ongoing 3rd ODI against Ireland and he did it in style, with a 78-ball century. The English skipper not only broke the bowler’s confidence but also took the fielders for a ride to fetch the ball.

    That just went intothe sky and landed! BOOOOM

    One of the best! 

    Great player he is!

    Had lot of opportunity to score double ton!

    Hahaha!

    Brilliant knock from Captain.

    He missed it.

    Yeah! Take a bow Eoin Morgan

