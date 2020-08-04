Rohit Sharma might need to regain Test form after COVID-19 break, opines Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli has opined that Rohit Sharma might need to regain form in the five-day format following the long COVID-19 break that has halted cricketing action in the country. In addition, Kambli also appreciated the right-hander’s sweet timing with his bat, calling it ‘a thing of great joy.’

After finishing as the best ODI player in World cricket for 2019, Rohit Sharma earned even more fans across the board. His batting style combined with his godlike statistics has made him stand out from the rest, including his own skipper Virat Kohli. However, there was one chink in the Nagpur-born batsman’s armour, his form in the longest format.

In the same fashion he quashed all the critics in the limited-overs format, the right-hander’s bat answered the question with twin centuries in home soil. On top of that, his incredible average coming against one of the top Test teams, South Africa has made a case for him. Post that series, however, the right-hander was not part of the Indian squad for the tour to New Zealand, owing to an injury.

Former Mumbai batsman Vinod Kambli too jumped in on his Test career and admitted that he might need to regain Test form after the long COVID-19 break. At the same time, the Mumbaikar was impressed by the opener’s confidence in world cricket.

“Rohit Sharma is also doing the same thing. The way he is batting, he has so many shots. The same is the case with Virat. The talent that they have, you need to do justice to that talent. When a player is in good form then whichever format it is, whether Test cricket, ODI or T20s, he can perform. The way he has started in Test cricket, he might have to regain his form to some extent after the break, but the way he plays is full of confidence,” Kambli told India News.

Talking about his immaculate batting style, Kambli revealed that the sound from Rohit Sharma’s bat striking the ball gives him ‘great joy.’ Additionally, he also went on to cite a Mumbai cricket tradition, where the former batsman added that when a batsman is in form, no one can stop him.

“The sound of Rohit Sharma’s bat striking the ball gives great joy. When he is in form, no one can stop him, whether it is Australia or West Indies or whoever. Because this is a tradition of Mumbai cricket, if you are in form, then whether you are Lillee or whoever no one can stop you. As they say in Mumbai, loot as much as you can,” he added.