IPL 2020 | Indian players and support staff have to return atleast five negative COVID-19 tests before tournament

Before the tournament kicks-off in UAE, Indian players and support staff have to test negative at least five times before they can start training in the Middle East. Whilst being tested every fifth day, the overseas players who would be joining would have to test negative twice before joining.

After the IPL Governing Council announced and confirmed its plans to kick-start the IPL in the Middle East over the period of two months, starting September 19 has revealed the terms for safety protocols. Even before the players could join the camp in UAE, they would have to submit five negative COVID-19 reports, all tested in the same month, as reported by Times of India.

To top it up, a week before they could join, the players and all associated support staff would have to test negative twice within the span of 24 hours. However, after their arrival, the players will have to test negative thrice during the one-week quarantine period before entering the bio-secure bubble for pre-tournament training.

"Following their arrival in the UAE, the players and support staff will have to return at least three negative tests during a week's quarantine and if they are negative, they can enter the bio-bubble and start training,” the official said, reported TOI.

"There could be minor changes to this protocol depending on the feedback from the teams but there will not be any compromise on players and team officials' safety,"

Additionally, during the first week of their arrival, both the players and the support team would not be allowed to meet each other before testing negative thrice. During the 53-day mega event, the players will keep continuing to be tested for the virus every fifth day, ensuring the highest level of safety as T20 competition resumes for the first time post-COVID-19 break.

On the other hand, every overseas player/staff would have to undergo only two COVID-19 tests, which should be negative before being eligible to play cricket in the country. In the case of a player testing positive, he would have to undergo a 14-day isolation period before being tested twice for a return.

"All overseas players and support staff also need to undergo two COVID-19 RT-PCR tests before flying into the UAE and can only fly if the tests are negative. If not, then the same 14-day quarantine period and two negative tests to be able to fly to the UAE," said the official.