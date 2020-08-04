Australia’s limited-overs tour of England still ‘up in the air,’ states Mitchell Starc

Ahead of Australia’s return to cricketing action against England, Mitchell Starc has provided an update that the series is still ‘up in the air,’ with a final decision impending. However, from the cricketing standpoint, he has given his assurance that the team would be ready for the challenge.

The schedule for a full-fledged limited-overs series between England and Australia has been around the corner yet a final decision has not been taken on the same. Whilst Australia’s coach Justin Langer suggested that the tour would help heal world cricket, in contrasting fashion, Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has stated that the potential series is still ‘up in the air.’

Following England’s long assignment against Pakistan at home, they are scheduled to welcome the tough test from the Kangaroos before both sets of teams become eligible to play in the Indian Premier League. However, Starc’s comments just a month before the series leaves a lot to be decided, with the pacer suggesting that they are attending all sort of weekly meetings about all the potential challenges.

“It’s still very much up in the air which is the way of the world at the moment. It’s changing day by day. We’re having weekly meetings about the challenges of the tour and where this all sits,” cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

However, purely from a cricket point of view, Australia’s leading wicket-taker in the limited-overs format suggested that the team would be up and ready before facing the tough test of playing England away from home. The two sides last met during the 2019 World Cup, where Australia thrashed England in the group stage before a reverse of the same met them in the semi-finals.

“We’ve got another one on Thursday to see if there are any progressions on that. All the players are preparing to play and planning to go. It’s now up to Cricket Australia and the government on both sides as to whether we jump on that plane. In terms of the cricket, we’ll just get ready for the series,” he added.