Reports | BCCI plans to extend Ranji season until June next year; zonal format in consideration

"We are trying to get as much of the domestic season in as possible. It's obviously impossible to start right away, and there's also the matter of the IPL going to UAE. But we are trying to get a schedule in place. We will not be able to have everything this year, and we will only be able to start in November maybe. But the idea is to have a priority list of tournaments, and the Ranji Trophy is right on top of that list,” a board official told ESPNcricinfo.