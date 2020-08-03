Reports | BCCI asks franchises to delay travel by a week; teams might fly on August 20

But in what has come as a slight hindrance to the preparation of the franchises ahead of the T20 extravaganza, the BCCI has reportedly asked teams to delay their travel plans at least by a week. While it was initially believed that teams were planning to fly out to the UAE in the second week of August, according to a TOI report, the BCCI has asked the franchises to delay their travel by a week and not fly to UAE at least until August 20, in order to coordinate with the UAE government and ensure that all protocols are in place. A franchise official lauded the BCCI’s decision and stated that it was important for the franchises to cooperate fully with the BCCI due to the sheer complexity of the whole situation.