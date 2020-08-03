Reports | BCCI asks franchises to delay travel by a week; teams might fly on August 20

Today at 10:34 AM
The BCCI has reportedly requested all IPL franchises to delay their departure to the United Arab Emirates by a week, apparently in order to coordinate with the UAE government and ensure that all protocols are in place. A source also confirmed that family members will be allowed to travel along.
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got the green light from the Indian Government on Sunday to host the tournament in the UAE, days after the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had come to an amicable agreement on the same. The IPL GC meeting that took place on Sunday also confirmed that the timing of the matches for the 2020 edition will be preponed by 30 mins (i.e. 7.30 PM and 3.30 PM instead of 8.00 PM and 4.00 PM) and revealed that 10 double-headers will be played in the tournament which will be played between September 19 and November 10.
But in what has come as a slight hindrance to the preparation of the franchises ahead of the T20 extravaganza, the BCCI has reportedly asked teams to delay their travel plans at least by a week. While it was initially believed that teams were planning to fly out to the UAE in the second week of August, according to a TOI report, the BCCI has asked the franchises to delay their travel by a week and not fly to UAE at least until August 20, in order to coordinate with the UAE government and ensure that all protocols are in place. A franchise official lauded the BCCI’s decision and stated that it was important for the franchises to cooperate fully with the BCCI due to the sheer complexity of the whole situation.
"We see logic in BCCI’s decision. They have to put certain protocols in place and coordinate with the UAE government to ensure that they will be followed to the ‘T’. For instance, we’ll be travelling by road between cities – Dubai to Sharjah to Abu Dhabi. So, will we be checked at all departure and entry points? How will two franchises – who have their separate bio-secure bubbles – coordinate with each other’s protocols on match days? BCCI has a lot on its hands and they can expect our full cooperation," team officials told TOI.
While the bio-bubble restrictions that the England Cricket Board (ECB) put up strictly restricted family members from travelling with the players, a source has now revealed that the IPL will put no such restrictions. The source, as reported by News18, revealed that family members will be allowed to travel with the players as long as they are a part of the same bio-bubble and added that the decision was made in order to give the players a morale boost of sorts.
"They (players) will be in complete isolation. It can be very depressing. Family members are okay to travel as long as they will be part of the same bio-secure bubble.”
