Pakistan team has to go 100 per cent against England in First Test, states Misbah ul Haq

Ahead of the first Test against England, Misbah-ul-Haq has stated that Pakistan have to go full 100 per cent against the hosts to gain an upper hand in the series. Whilst calling it a ‘challenge,’ Misbah believes that Pakistan have the batting power and confidence to go past England’s bowlers.

Despite England’s sluggish start in eight of their last ten series, where they have lost the first game before drawing or winning the series, Misbah-ul-Haq has stated that it is crucial for Pakistan to go 100 per cent at Manchester. At the Old Trafford, England are now without a loss in two straight Test matches with Stuart Broad causing havoc against West Indies.

Pakistan have been in the country for at least a month now, where they have played three practise games before the first Test on Tuesday. Despite having to face an experienced pace attack, Misbah added that the touring team has to perform from the word ‘go’.

"We have to really come in this Test series right from the word 'go' at our best if we want to win a Test series or a Test match here,” Misbah told reporters, reported TOI.

"We are aware that England have a slight advantage but if we are alert and go 100 percent in the first Test match, that is the only way we can beat England, otherwise we will find ourselves in difficulty."

On top of that, Pakistan go into the series on the back of brilliant performances from both Shan Masood and Abid Ali at home against Bangladesh in February. While he admitted that the conditions are going to be different, with the task of facing Dukes ball, he believes that his batsmen have the right mindset going into the first Test.

"Shan Masood, Abid Ali scored centuries in previous series (at home to Bangladesh in February and at home to Sri Lanka in December). Conditions are different but still confidence plays a huge role in your mind when you're coming from a series where you scored runs.”

"In 2016 Asad Shafiq scored runs here, Babar Azam last time performed here in 2018 (when Pakistan drew a two-match series in England 1-1) and the way he's batting at the moment, he's confident and playing well."