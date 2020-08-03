Haven’t confirmed my availability in any foreign leagues, confirms Irfan Pathan

Reports earlier in the week suggested that former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has given his availability for participating in the inaugural edition of the mega Lanka Premier League. According to the reports from ESPNCricinfo, the all-rounder was one of the big-names amongst the other 70 international stars for the tournament. The reports also added that Pathan would have ‘put in a player draft unless one of the five franchises choose him to be a marquee player.’