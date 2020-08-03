Haven’t confirmed my availability in any foreign leagues, confirms Irfan Pathan

Today at 4:22 PM
After reports suggesting that Irfan Pathan has confirmed his availability in the Lanka Premier League, the all-rounder has quashed all such reports admitting that he hasn’t yet given any sort of confirmation. However, the all-rounder stated that he wishes to play foreign T20 leagues in future.
Reports earlier in the week suggested that former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has given his availability for participating in the inaugural edition of the mega Lanka Premier League. According to the reports from ESPNCricinfo, the all-rounder was one of the big-names amongst the other 70 international stars for the tournament. The reports also added that Pathan would have ‘put in a player draft unless one of the five franchises choose him to be a marquee player.’
However, refuting the reports, Irfan Pathan confirmed that he hasn’t given any sort of word on his availability for any of the foreign leagues around the world. Whilst BCCI’s rules do not allow active cricketers to take part in foreign leagues, it allows cricketers who have announced their retirement from all forms. Earlier, Mumbai’s Pravin Tambe announced his retirement from all forms only to be included in the CPL side Trinbago Knight Riders.
I wish to play T20 Legues around the world in future, but at this stage I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 3, 2020
“I wish to play T20 Leagues around the world in future, but at this stage I haven’t confirmed my availability in any Leagues,” Pathan tweeted on Monday.
