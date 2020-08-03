Have high expectations and hopes from this Pakistan team against England, admits Shahid Afridi

Before the first Test at Old Trafford, Shahid Afridi has admitted that he has high expectations and hopes from this Pakistan team led by Azhar Ali before he equalled draw to a victory. He also stated that the young group of Pakistani pacers might learn a lot from the conditions in England.

Whilst not having the exact magnitude of a rivalry, England’s Test series’ against Pakistan have always garnered a lot of attention. In the recent past, it has been dominated by both the home pacers as well as the visiting Pakistani batsmen. After a 1-1 draw in the 2018 series, Pakistani batsmen would be high on confidence following three warmup games in the country. On top of that, the form of Babar Azam too has come at an opportune time before they walk out to face the English pace attack at the Old Trafford.

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi heaped praises on the team while he agreed to the fact that English conditions are very difficult over the period of five days. At Old Trafford, England have been largely unbeaten in the past with the exception against Australia last year. However, Afridi admitted that even a drawn series would equal to winning in such tough conditions.

“English conditions are difficult when it comes to Test matches. I have high hopes from our team and I think even if they can draw the series, it would be equal to winning,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.com.pk, reported Hindustan Times.

“He is a wonderful talent and I don’t think he has taken the pressure of being made captain. He is going to be the backbone of the Pakistan batting and he is a very focussed player. In the coming days he should single-handedly win matches for Pakistan.”

Whilst not having a very experienced side on the field, Pakistan have been bolstered heavily in terms of experience in the dressing room with the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Waqar Younis and spin coach, Mushtaq Ahmed. Afridi adds that this experience would be a huge boost to them ahead of the tough competition. On the pacers front too, the former all-rounder admitted that this experience would teach these youngsters.

“I think the presence of this management is a big plus for our team and I am confident that these former stalwarts will be able to guide the players well session to session in the Tests,” he added.

“I see a great future ahead of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and we also have the experienced trio of Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Amir and Sohail Khan who can teach these youngsters a lot in England,” he concluded.