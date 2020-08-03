Chris Woakes: The invisible man who has improved by leaps and bounds right under our nose

It is crazy how certain things just exist yet constantly escape our vision no matter how beautiful and elegant they are.

I look to my left and there is a small flower-vase resting on top of a table which, to my knowledge, has been lying stagnant there for a good part of five years. Yet until I ‘looked’ for it, my mind and my vision, both, somehow, subconsciously chose to ignore it. The same can be said about the gallery to my right, next to my computer desk, which has a bunch of framed pictures. These framed pictures have existed and have been serving their purpose - which is to exist - for a good part of a decade yet never have I ever really paid attention to them to the extent that I’ve been overawed by both their beauty and existence.

Chris Woakes’ presence in the England side reminds me of both the flower-vase and the framed pictures - he exists and he almost always does what he’s meant to do, yet his presence goes unnoticed unless and until his name is scavenged for in the scoreboard. For nine years in his international career, Woakes has never been a name or a player that has made fans and experts take note. This despite him having had a significant hand in England winning the 2019 World Cup; of course, no one remembers he was Man of the Match in the semi-final and was the highest wicket-taker for England in the knockouts.

The ethos of Woakes the cricketer has contributed to the same - he is not a cricketer who will blow opponents out of the park with his performances, nor is he someone who will allure eyes towards him through his pizzaz; he is often a middle-bencher who is neither a topper nor a problem child and thus will, almost always, remain invisible. Yet watching him bowl over these past 12 months or has given rise to the thought whether it is time strip Woakes off the invisibility cloak, squash the preconceived notion and start viewing him as what he actually is at this point in time: a trustworthy and reliable senior who is an integral part of England’s Test revolution.

For the Birmingham man has been criminally underrated and under-credited over these past 18 months or so and has simply not been given the praise and respect he’s earnt and deserved. So trifling was Woakes, in the eyes of the management, that he was not in the picture of team selection ahead of the first Test versus the Windies; so trifling was Woakes that it wasn’t until James Anderson and Mark Wood were rested and Jofra Archer got banned that he got an opportunity to be a part of the side in the Windies series. Yet when he did, the right-armer proved that the only thing trifling was the opinion that fans, experts and his own management had on him.

Across the two Tests, he played in the West Indies series, not only did Woakes prove that he was no more a mere pushover who always fell behind in terms of impact and ability, but he also threw his name into the hat to now be considered, at least at home, a part of England’s first XI - purely as a specialist bowler. As has always been the case in his career, Woakes, in the Windies series, was overshadowed by his teammates - Broad, Archer and Stokes, who are spotlight-hogging magnets - but it was a testament to his skill and ability that he ended the series as the second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Stuart Broad.

Both in the second and the third Tests, the right-armer was left with a job to do and on both occasions, Woakes emerged victorious and did so with aplomb. What stood out about Woakes’ performance, though, was the fact that unlike a Broad, Anderson or an Archer, he had no definitive role and had to adjust and acclimatize to the situation: he was handed the new ball in the second Test while in the third, he was used as both first and second change. Yet he adapted and kept nagging at the batsmen with the vexatious line and length of his - in between full and back of a length and in and around the fourth and fifth stump - which helped him reap rewards.

It is this adaptability Woakes has shown with the Dukes ball that has made him such a potent weapon in English conditions. He’s averaged 17.00, 24.90 and 24.25 in England while opening the bowling, coming in as first change and coming in as second change respectively, proving his non-dependency on the weather and the condition of the ball. A major reason for the same has been his stubbornness to land the ball at an awkward area and aim for the batsman’s pad, rather than aiming to bowl the perfect ball that seams away and takes the outside edge of the batsman.

This was a tactic that was employed by James Pattinson when he played for the Notts in Division 2 of the Championship in 2016 - which yielded him 32 wickets in 5 matches at 12.06 - and a trick that both he and Siddle taught their teammates Cummins and Hazlewood in Ashes 2019. And the tactic was in full-flow on Day 5 of the third Test at Old Trafford when Woakes trapped all three of Holder, Dowrich and Cornwall LBW in identical fashion. The right-armer, in fact, used the tactic throughout the series and reaped rich rewards - a staggering 72% of his wickets across the two Tests he played (8/11) were either bowled or LBW.

Woakes, in the West Indies series, certainly put his hand up to be considered a ‘core’ member of England’s pace unit, at least at home, but he has every right to be miffed about his place in the team not being certain - yet. In the country’s 143-year Test history, only five bowlers have bettered Woakes’ average at home of 22.53 (min 75 wickets) and his strike rate of 43.2 is the best for any Englishman to have picked a minimum of 75 wickets in the country. Even including away matches, where his record considerably stinks, Woakes, with 34 wickets to his name at an average of 21.91, has been England’s third-best bowler behind Broad and Wood since the start of 2019; he certainly trumps the latter when it comes to reliability.

England’s reluctance to push Woakes is understandable: he is 31 years of age and he is neither as skilled as an Anderson nor does he have the same electrifying presence and potential as an Archer. That being said, however, it would be naive and borderline unwise on their part to not utilize a bowler at the peak of his powers. His away record will certainly remain a black mark in his career, and his quality and versatility will always be questioned over the same, but at home, at least, he might hold the key for England transitioning away from Broad and Anderson and into the next generation, for no one currently in the English set-up understands the team dynamics better than Woakes.

The Pakistan series will certainly be a good indicator of where Woakes stands in the English management’s books. The new four-man-pace-attack theory has undoubtedly boosted his chances of retaining his place in the side, but only time will tell if he’ll be rewarded for his performances or weeded out as he’s always been throughout his career. Regardless of what happens, though, Woakes has shown that he deserves more attention than the flower-vase that’s almost always ignored.