BCCI issues 100-page SOP for resumption of domestic cricket activities; Aarogya Setu app mandatory

The BCCI on Sunday, issued a 100-page list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of domestic cricket operations, amongst which was the mandatory installation of the Arogya Setu App. The SOPs also listed that players would need to sign consent forms prior to resumption.

After a five-month hiatus, players and support staff part of the Indian domestic cricket set-up will finally soon be able to resume cricketing activities after the BCCI, on Sunday, issued a 100-page list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines in relation to the resumption of domestic cricket activities, and training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 100-page SOP, as reported by Cricbuzz, has a plethora of protocols surrounding a host of issues, including safety factors at ground and practice facilities and medical procedures to be followed on a daily basis. The guidelines, aside from specifying the dos and don'ts, also made it clear that the health and safety of the players, support staff and stakeholders will be the sole responsibility of the State Associations.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, some of the SOPs issued by the BCCI are as follows:

1) Travel history and medical history of players will need to be provided prior to the commencement of the camp.

2) Any player or staff showing Covid-like symptoms will be required to undergo two Covid-19 tests one day apart (on the first and the third day) and will only be allowed to join the training camp if they return two negative results.

3) Players will be required to sign a consent form as a proof for the fact that they will be willing to adhere to all necessary protocol.

4) Installation of the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory.

5) Support staff, officials and ground staff in the high-risk category, i.e. people over the age of 60, are barred from attending training camps until suitable guidelines are issued by the government.

6) Body temperatures of everyone involved in the camp will need to be checked every day.

7) Players will need to come to the ground dressed in required attire to minimize the usage of dressing rooms and washrooms and, on top of that, will also be recommended to use their own cricketing equipment.

8) A webinar before the commencement of training and an in-person workshop on the first day of training would be conducted by the CMO, covering aspects like hand hygiene and health & safety measures, operating protocols with Dos and Don'ts, travel protocols, team hotel protocols, ground and practice facilities protocols, reporting protocols for any illnesses, and protocols for managing a suspected/positive COVID-19 case.

9) With respect to accommodation, players will be required to stay in single-occupancy rooms in a hotel that should ideally be situated close to the ground. Health screening of academy/hotel staff and sanitization of rooms and facilities will need to be done and the players would need to be isolated from the other guests.

10) Buses exclusively meant for players must be the main mode of transport and health screening of the bus drivers will have to be done. Players travelling from their homes are also encouraged to use personal vehicles.

11) All the areas in the ground will need to be thoroughly sanitized.

12) Spectators, players' parents and other visitors at the venue must be strictly prohibited.

13) A COVID task-force will be appointed at the NCA to guide and monitor all trainees and staff within the centre.

14) Precautionary measures must be taken for training, use of gymnasium and physiotherapy room, medical centre etc.

15) Players and staff must carry and use personal hand sanitizer bottles

BCCI are, however, yet to give clarity on when the domestic season will commence and it remains to be seen whether the campaign will be a significantly truncated one.