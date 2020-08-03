Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes criticise BCCI for planning Women’s T20 Challenger during WBBL

After the BCCI confirmed the Women’s T20 Challenger dates, Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes have strongly condemned the fact that it would clash with the WBBL. Healy stated that given the Australian players are bound by a contractual agreement, there won’t be any understanding from their part.

Yesterday, in a press release, it was confirmed that the Women’s T20 Challenge will take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week. However, that came with a caveat that the women’s matches will be clashing with the marquee Women’s Big Bash League which has taken the world by storm and is definitely the most marketable force in women’s cricketing domain.

When journalist Boria Majumdar tweeted the same, Healy found it disturbing and replied by saying, “So during the WBBL.... cool.”

Majumdar explained that while it’s not ideal, there are no alternate dates and the two boards should come to some sort of an understanding of sorts keeping in mind quarantine requirements, but Healy didn’t buy to that and said, “So the Indian players who’ve already signed wbbl contracts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in aus for wbbl? Good luck with it. Our tournament is set and prepared. There won’t be any understanding. Fairly sure players will abide by their contractual agreements in Aus. Especially considering it’ll be leading into finals.”

The same also didn’t go down well with Australia Women’s Vice-captain Rachael Haynes, who stated that the boards should work closely and the women’s cricket shouldn’t go against each other.

“If true, it’s a shame... while the game continues to grow, premier domestic competitions do not need to compete against each other. They can be used to showcase the game and support its development around the world.”

However, the Women’s IPL announcement has found good support from Indian Women’s cricketing icons Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

Mithali Tweeted, “This is excellent news . Our ODI World Cup campaign to finally kick start . A big thank you to @SGanguly99 @BCCI and @JayShah.”

Jhulan said, “Glad to know that @BCCI & Dada have taken such important decisions for the development & upliftment of women's cricket. Can't wait to get back on the field.”