Virat Kohli always listens to bowlers and values their opinion, reveals Navdeep Saini

Rising star Navdeep Saini has revealed that one of the biggest upsides to Virat Kohli’s captaincy is his patience to listen to the bowlers and consider their opinion before making a decision. Saini has revealed that Kohli likes opinionated bowlers and always expects inputs from the bowlers’ end.

Unlike his predecessor MS Dhoni, who struggled to get the best out of his bowlers, and pacers, in particular, Virat Kohli has been hailed as a ‘bowler’s captain’ ever since he took over the captaincy. Under Kohli’s captaincy, India have had a fast bowling revolution of sorts and his desire to give bowlers the freedom they want has seen the Indian pace quartet become one of the best, if not the best, in the world in Test cricket.

In ODIs, too, the side has developed a potent attack with Jasprit Bumrah being at the forefront of everything and a rising star who has been making a name for himself is Navdeep Saini, who has played no less than 15 international games since the start of 2019. Saini, like the rest of the pacers, has seamlessly slotted into the side and according to the youngster, it is skipper Kohli’s tendency to listen that makes life easier for bowlers.

“Virat bhaiya hamesha sunnte hain (Virat Kohli always listens). First, he expects the bowler to bowl according to the team plan. But if it doesn’t work, he comes to his rescue and asks for the bowler’s opinions,” Saini told Times Now.

The 27-year-old, who also plays under Kohli in the Indian Premier League, for RCB, revealed that the Delhite appreciates opinionated bowlers and added that he is the kind of captain who expects the bowler to first provide inputs. Saini added that the Indian skipper is someone who always expects a ‘good response’ from the bowler when it comes to questions about plans and tactics.

“He always appreciates opinionated-bowlers and that is also extremely essential. It tells that he, or she, is a thinking cricketer and knows what he is doing, or wants to do next.

“So, Kohli will first hear your plan and then advise only if it needs a bit of tweaking. He will always say “aisa kar sakte hain” (you can do this) but want a good response from his bowler as well. Not just nodding to everything.”

Saini will be reunited with the Indian skipper in just over a month’s time when he flies to the UAE to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the IPL.