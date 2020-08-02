VIDEO | Leicestershire slapped with five-run penalty after Dieter Klein’s wild throw clobbers batsman
In a bizarre incident in a Bob Willis Trophy game between Lancashire and Leicestershire, bowling side Leicestershire were slapped with a five-run penalty after a wild throw from the bowler struck the batsman. The perpetrator of the throw was Dieter Klein, whose throw struck Lancashire’s Danny Lamb.
After being pushed back by no less than four months, the English County season *finally* kicked-off on August 1 with the newly-devised Bob Willis Trophy, featuring a total of 18 teams split into three groups - North, South and Central. The first round of matches - 9 matches - kicked off on Saturday and one amongst them was the North Group clash between Lancashire and Leicestershire at Worcester. Lancashire, after winning the toss and opting to bat, ended Day 1 on 265/6, but drama unfolded on the morning of Day 2.
Having already picked up 3 wickets on the first day, left-arm-seamer came around the wicket on the morning session of the second day in order to trouble Lancashire’s Danny Lamb, but an act of stupidity and frustration instead saw the bowler - and, in turn, his team - get punished. After Lamb drove a full ball straight back to him, the bowler Dieter Klein picked up the red cherry quickly and threw it right towards the batsman, in a terrorizing manner, perhaps in the hope of hitting the stumps.
To his dismay, however, the ball ended up catching the batsman’s leg and after suffering the unexpected blow, Lamb quickly hobbled away in pain, making it clear that the bowler Klein’s actions hurt him. Sensing malicious intent in the throw, the on-field umpires convened and decided to slap the bowling team, Leicestershire, with a five-run penalty, due to the actions of Klein.
Well, county cricket undoubtedly is the gift that keeps giving. We’re glad that it’s back, indeed.
