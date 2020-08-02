VIDEO | Leicestershire slapped with five-run penalty after Dieter Klein’s wild throw clobbers batsman

Having already picked up 3 wickets on the first day, left-arm-seamer came around the wicket on the morning session of the second day in order to trouble Lancashire’s Danny Lamb, but an act of stupidity and frustration instead saw the bowler - and, in turn, his team - get punished. After Lamb drove a full ball straight back to him, the bowler Dieter Klein picked up the red cherry quickly and threw it right towards the batsman, in a terrorizing manner, perhaps in the hope of hitting the stumps.