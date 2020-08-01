Twitter reacts to David Willey and Sam Billings standing firm to propel England to series victory
Today at 1:27 AM
When Jonny Bairstow was batting in his full-prowess, there was little to no hopes for the Irish fans, who continued to be disappointed following a bad show in the first ODI. However, tables turned with Little’s three-fer before David Willey and Sam Billings combined to take England home.
Brilliant knock from the boys!
Four runs. Series won! 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 1, 2020
Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/adTn6YbszF#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/FHGqf6ER8o
Yupe!
Disgusted by some of the flack Moeen has copped. The man has won so many games for England. Yeah he played a bad shot, but so have loads of other players this summer. Can’t remember the same vitriol aimed at them. #bbccricket— Mark Burt (@MJBurt1) August 1, 2020
Moeen Ali's 6th duck in 84 ODI innings since 16 December 2014:https://t.co/oUTGyEdTmk#EngvIre— Arthur_S (@allanholloway) August 1, 2020
Was Bairstow on drugs!
England take the win and the series with 2 - 0 against Ireland in ODI.#ENGvIRE #Cricket #England #Ireland #ODI #series pic.twitter.com/2H1Wbo7Rvk— Hamid Basit (@TheHBSatti) August 1, 2020
Another win for England #ENGvIRE . Bowled well but outstanding batting/striking by Bairstow, yet again Billings is the finisher.— Craig Ryan (@craigryansports) August 1, 2020
Both of them contributed brilliantly for their respective teams!
The effort of campher was too good and also effort of David Willey #ENGvIRE— AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) August 1, 2020
Boys did a fantastic job in the end!
Cool that Billings and Willey saw off the game with that last partnership. Both had a good series and stepped up in both matches so far. #ENGvIRE— Cassini (@FindingNiro) August 1, 2020
Fantastic win from englandcricket and series win with still one to play— Glenn franklin (@Glenn_fra) August 1, 2020
Love watching england https://t.co/DztKzergwb
Cheers! England gave no hope for the series decider.
England win the England Ireland ODI series #ENGvIRE #Cricket— SportingBuzz (@sportingbuzz_) August 1, 2020
