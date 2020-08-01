 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to David Willey and Sam Billings standing firm to propel England to series victory

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:27 AM

    When Jonny Bairstow was batting in his full-prowess, there was little to no hopes for the Irish fans, who continued to be disappointed following a bad show in the first ODI. However, tables turned with Little’s three-fer before David Willey and Sam Billings combined to take England home.

    Brilliant knock from the boys!

    Yupe!

    Was Bairstow on drugs!

    Both of them contributed brilliantly for their respective teams!

    Boys did a fantastic job in the end!

    Cheers! England gave no hope for the series decider.

