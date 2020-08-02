Test recall is my burning ambition and I've to start scoring runs to fulfill it, admits Jonny Bairstow

After becoming a mere backup to Jos Buttler in Tests, Jonny Bairstow has admitted that a red-ball recall is his burning ambition and admitted that he will have to score runs to fulfil it. For the same, he revealed that he will go back to playing county cricket for Yorkshire and score tons of runs.

Yorkshire man Jonny Bairstow has fallen down the English ranks in terms of wicketkeepers since the turn of last year when he was still the No.1 for the Ashes. However, since then, Bairstow has been in and out of the playing XI and, of late, has been completely frozen out of the set-up, with even Ben Foakes leapfrogging him in the pecking order.

Despite being out of the red-ball plans, the Yorkshire keeper-batsman, following the win in the second ODI against Ireland, admitted that Test recall is still his burning ambition. For the same, he also reckoned that it would be crucial for him to go back to County cricket, play for Yorkshire and score a ton of runs.

"[A Test recall] is my burning ambition but the only way I'm going to do that is to score runs, starting in this ODI series, [and] to keep well. I'm hopefully going back to Yorkshire to play two four-day games in between this and the T20s. So yeah, the journey to hopefully get back into contention for that starts here," he told SkySports, reported ESPNCricinfo.

However, since Bairstow has been frozen out of the squad, Jos Buttler, too, has had his ups and downs, and he's been surrounded by criticism around all corners. Yet Bairstow played down concerns about the form of other individuals and admitted that he is concentrating on scoring runs for his county team, starting from the game against Nottinghamshire next week.

"I'll be going back and playing for Yorkshire in the four-day comp. I'll be trying my best - that's all I can do to put myself back in the shop window to be selected in the Test squad again,” he added.

"I'm concentrating on scoring runs, and I'll try and get a lot of them here. Down the line, what happens, happens. I'll go back to Yorkshire next week, and hopefully play Notts next week or the week after. I'm just concentrating on playing my cricket, not looking too far ahead."