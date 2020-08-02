Rohit answers fan questions; names Sachin and Pollock as MI players that he would like to bring back

Since being promoted to the top of the order, both Rohit Sharma and team India’s fortune have drastically changed. The Nagpur-born cricketer has established himself as one of the best openers around the world, with a flamboyant yet classy batting style. In an ask-me-anything session on his Twitter handle, the 33-year-old went on to name Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock as two former Mumbai Indians’ players that he would like to bring back to the setup.