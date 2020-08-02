Rohit answers fan questions; names Sachin and Pollock as MI players that he would like to bring back

Today at 10:03 PM
In an ask me anything session on Twitter, Rohit Sharma answered a ton of interesting questions, including naming Sachin and Pollock as two former MI players that he would like to bring back to his team. He also rated his unbeaten 122 against Proteas in the 2019 World Cup as the best.
Since being promoted to the top of the order, both Rohit Sharma and team India’s fortune have drastically changed. The Nagpur-born cricketer has established himself as one of the best openers around the world, with a flamboyant yet classy batting style. In an ask-me-anything session on his Twitter handle, the 33-year-old went on to name Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock as two former Mumbai Indians’ players that he would like to bring back to the setup.
Answering a question about picking one of his best centuries from the 2019 edition of the World Cup, the Mumbai Indians’ skipper rated his unbeaten 122 against South Africa in tough conditions as the best. Whilst India were chasing a paltry score, Rohit’s contribution came as a blessing in disguise with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan failing in the contest.
However, one thing that has unfazed the 33-year-old during the lockdown has been his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal as the right-hander revealed. Rohit also credited the 1996-book, ‘The Making Of A Cricketer’ circling around Sachin Tendulkar’s life as a life-changing moment.
Here are some interesting excerpts from the Q&A session:
Q: If you could bring one retired MI player back, who would it be?#AskRo @ImRo45— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020
- @mipaltan
A: pic.twitter.com/kQfyK1hLQl
Q: Do u ever watch ur innings after the match?? #askRo— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020
- @ChiragAmritkar
A: pic.twitter.com/nF3y1mvRIE
Q: At the end of your career, which record would you like to keep your name?#askRo #askRo @ImRo45— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 2, 2020
- @Shivam4n
A: pic.twitter.com/u93nd9hK2y
