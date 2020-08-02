MS Dhoni doesn't attend meetings, he's a pure instinct man, reveals N Srinivasan

"There was one outstanding player that we suggested to MS, he said: 'no sir, he will spoil the team'. The cohesion within the team is important and see in America, the franchise-based sport has been there for such a long time. In India, we're just starting and we're new to it. But we at India Cements have had a lot of experience running teams at junior levels - Rahul has been part of us - [and] one aspect is that we understood from the beginning is when you manage and run a team, you own the franchise, not the player. You own the team, but not each and every player,” Srinivasan said in a webinar hosted by the Great Lakes Institute of Management, reported ESPN Cricinfo.