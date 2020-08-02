IPL 2020 | There is added hunger to succeed in the IPL, attests Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell, who will turn up for Kings XI Punjab this IPL, has stated that his full fitness currently has an extra motivation to do well in this season of the IPL. The Windies star has also added that he is determined to keep KXIP’s unbeaten run in the UAE edition of the IPL safe.

After impressing one and all in the Windies colours with his pace, variations and the ability to put pressure on the top order, Cottrell emerged from his 50 Lakhs base price to attract a lofty bid of 8 crore from Kings XI Punjab. The price-tag has historically put pressure on the sportsmen in the past editions of the IPL, but that is not something Cottrell is worried about.

“It [IPL happening] is great news for all cricketers and fans. The safety of my family is of utmost importance to me. We’ve been informed of the measures that will be in place and I’ll follow all guidelines. Kings XI have never lost a match there. We played five games in the UAE in the 2014 edition and won them all. So, I would love to contribute to extending that record,” Cottrell was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Cottrell also revealed that he had been in touch with KL Rahul and the team management who, according to him, have been extremely cordial in regards to his fitness and safety. He feels that as professional athletes, the onus lies on the players on how they go about things, with fitness being the first priority.

“It is a wonderful bunch. During the crisis, they would send me a message, tell me to keep my head up. As a professional cricketer, the onus is on us to have a certain level of fitness which consists of training with intensity, working out in the gym and bowling in the nets. I feel good about myself and my body, then there is the added hunger to succeed in the IPL, which motivates me. My friends, family and fans are standing by me and that’s all I need.”