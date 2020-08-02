IPL 2020 | Hope no Jofra Archer-like breach happens in IPL, says Ashish Nehra

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra hopes for no Jofra Archer-like breach to happen in the forthcoming edition of the IPL in the UAE where players will be kept secure inside a bio-bubble. Last month, Archer was dropped for one Test after breaching bio-bubble protocols to visit his house in Hove.

Just a few hours before England’s second Test versus the Windies at Old Trafford in July, the ECB dropped a bombshell and revealed that they were dropping pacer Jofra Archer from the matchday squad owing to the speedster breaching biosecurity protocols. It was later revealed that the pacer had paid a visit to his home in Brighton in-between the first and the second Test, thereby breaching biosecurity protocols, for which the ECB, who got to know about Archer’s offence a day prior to the Test, handed the youngster a hefty fine and sent him into a five-day isolation for safety purposes.

Archer’s breach became the talking point not just in cricket but in world sport and the pacer’s offence received mixed reactions, as some offered their empathy for the pacer, while the others lambasted him for his callousness. The incident, in fact, shed light on the challenges associated with maintaining a completely safe and secure bio-bubble.

With the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), that will be played in UAE, also set to take place inside a secure bio-bubble, former pacer Ashish Nehra hoped for the players partaking in the tournament not to replicate the actions of Archer, which put his teammates, opponents and the entire series in jeopardy.

"We have seen one incident of Jofra Archer. We are hoping those sort of incidents doesn't take place. There it was a bilateral series and teams were staying at the venues. In IPL, that will not be the case and there will be eight teams here. So, all the players should support the BCCI and the organising committee and be careful," said Nehra in conversation on Star Sports' Cricket Connected, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

The IPL governing council meet, that will happen on Sunday, is set to give more clarity on a host of issues, including the steps that will be taken to ensure the safety of the players.