IPL 2020 | BCCI finalises on 7.30 PM start and November 10 final in IPL GC meeting

After weeks of speculation and waiting, BCCI, during the IPL Governing Council meeting, announced that the 2020 edition of IPL will have an early 7.30 PM start with final scheduled for November 10. Alongside that, there would be ten double-headers and an impending decision on spectators.

Following weeks and weeks of speculation and wait for the cricket fans, BCCI, during the IPL Governing Council meeting, has decided to kick-off the IPL proceedings on September 19 with a final on November 10. Alongside that, during the meeting, the members also decided that there would be an early start to the evening games, with 7.30 PM being the latest timing from the previously existing 8 PM slot.

On the other hand, TOI reported that there would be only ten double-headers this time around, keeping in mind the fitness of the players. The official, as per TOI, added that they have taken the decision in lieu of the strict protocols.

"We have decided to go up till November 10 and so the final will be held on a weekday for the first time. Also, to ensure that there are enough gaps between games considering the travelling and the bio secure environment and keeping all these things in mind, we will have 10 double-headers this season," the official revealed, reported TOI.

However, the BCCI is yet to take a decision on allowing fans inside the stadium during IPL games. While the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had reportedly hinted at fans being present at the stadium as a possibility, BCCI has not yet confirmed the same. On top of that, the franchises have been informed to kick-start their visa procedure for the grand tournament.

"It would be great to have some fans come in as that would boost the morale of the players for sure. But what needs to be remembered is that the safety of the players is priority. So, these are things we will discuss with the ECB at the right time," the official said, reported TOI.

“We have been asked to start our visa process," an official of one of the franchises told IANS.

On the other hand, BCCI is also yet to receive a response from the other departments involved in giving final clearance for the Indian cricket board to go ahead with the IPL action in the Middle East.

"The BCCI has received clearance from the Sports Ministry and we are hopeful of a positive response from the other departments quite soon as well," a BCCI official had told IANS on Saturday.